A Nigerian man and his white friend have both made people laugh as the former tried to teach the foreigner Yoruba

In a video that has gone viral, the white man repeated everything the Nigerian said in a funnily pronounced way

Bukky Wright who shared the video said that Nigerians ought to be proud of their languages as the white man could not even speak their language correctly

The video of a white man trying hard to speak the Yoruba language has stirred massive reactions on social media.

In a clip shared by Nigerian Actress Bukky Wright, a Nigerian man stood behind a white man as he reeled out Yoruba expressions.

The white man's pronunciation even got him laughing. Photo source: @bukkywright

They both laughed

The white man repeated every phrase the Nigerian man said. Hard as he tried, his pronunciation still came out funnily.

During the short video, the Nigerian man recited a known Nigerian didactic poem that emphasised the need to be hardworking.

After their performance, the two laughed hard. Nigerians took to the comment section to say they really found the man's attempt at the language hilarious.

Social media users react

At the time of writing this report, the video has generated close to 300 comments with thousands of views.

We compiled some of the reactions below:

yoruba_pikin said:

"Be proud of yourself. Language is power."

therealabigailamaeze said:

"This completed my day. Thanks for sharing ma'am."

balogun.olayinka said:

"Theirs is even worst, he couldn’t say a word correctly."

iloribayor asked:

"Will you be happy if one of your children can't speak English?"

