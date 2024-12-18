Ashanti Regional Chief Imam, Alhaji Abdul Mumin Haroun, has died at the age of 74 after a short illness

Ashanti Regional Chief Imam, Alhaji Abdul Mumin Haroun, has died at the age of 74.

According to family sources, he died at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi on Tuesday night after a short illness.

As one of the longest-serving Imams in the region, he rose to the role in 2011 after serving as deputy to the late Sheikh Imran Musah.

GNA reported that he is known for his unifying role in many conflicts in the Ashanti Region.

Sheikh Haroun has been credited for promoting peace and development in Muslim communities and the region.

He spearheaded the refurbishment of the Kumasi Central Mosque and other transformational activities in the Ashanti region.

On Wednesday, he will be buried at the Tafo Cemetery after "Janaza" prayers at the Kumasi Central Mosque.

Alhaji Abdul Mumin Haroun is survived by two wives and six children.

