Star Efiewura actress Little Mercy Smith, known as Benyiwa in the long-running TV series, has passed away

The unexpected news of her passing shook social media as she had not been known to be suffering from any ailment

However, Kwame Dzokoto has indicated that the actress was battling a health condition and even received help from John Mahama

Ghanaian actress Little Mercy Smith, popularly known as Benyiwa for her role in the Efiewura TV series, has passed away.

Little Mercy, who played the role of Judge Koboo's voluptuous wife, is reported to have passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2024.

News of her passing, which was relayed by the official Facebook page of the Efiewura TV series on Wednesday, December 18, astonished many. The surprise stemmed from the fact that the actress had not been known to be down with an ailment.

Little Mercy succumbed to existing health condition

But it turns out that she was indeed having a health problem, which led to her demise at the relatively young age of 44. She stated in a Graphic Showbiz interview in 2013 that she was 32 at the time. A January-born woman, she would have turned 44 in a few weeks.

According to actor and media personality Seth Kwame Dzokoto, Little Mercy had a health condition she was treating.

While he failed to name the health condition, Dzokoto, who plays the husband of the deceased in the Efiewura series, indicated in a Facebook tribute that she had battled the condition for some time.

"I have lost my dear on the screen. You fought so well over this health condition, and God knows what's best for you at this time. Life is like a stage play, and you've played your path," he said.

He shared that President-elect John Mahama knew about Little Mercy's health condition and offered to help her by paying her medical bills in the hope that she would survive.

"I don't know how to break this story to the President-elect... John Dramani Mahama, I know he will be in shock by this news. He wanted u to overcome it. so when he heard the news about your condition.....he invested so much in your bills just to survive it."

