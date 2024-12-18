Former Manchester United and Barcelona forward Memphis Depay joined footballers in Nima to play street football

The Holland international returned to Ghana last week to spend the holidays in the West African nation

Depay has been involved in several activities since returning to Ghana, the country of his father

Memphis Depay shared his exctement after playing football with the youth of Nima.

The Dutch football star and some friends joined the Nima boys for a friendly encounter on a grassless pitch.

Nima, a popular area in the capital of Ghana, Accra, is known for producing some of the best football talents in the country including Mohammed Kudus.

Dutch football star Memphis Depay excited to play with young footballers in Nima. Photo: Twitter/ @eddie_wrt.

In a video shared on social media, Depay was spotted havig a good time with the boys from Nima, playing football.

After the game, Depay took to social media to share his excitement, disclosing that he netted his first goal on the grassless park.

"Scored my first goal in Nima yesterday. Sending my love to the community there. It was great sharing a moment with y’all! Ghana," he wrote on X.

Depay has been in the country since last week following the end of a long campaign in the Brazilian league with Corinthians.

The former Manchester United and Barcelona star is expected to spend a few more days in the country before leaving for Europe and subsequently Brazil.

Depay rejects early retriement reports

There have been reports that his move to Brazil signals the end of his career.

However, in a recent interview in Accra, Depay rejected those claims, stating that he has more years ahead of him in the game.

“I’m 30. What are you talking about retiring? It’s a long way. I’m young. I’ve been in the game a long time but I have a long time left God willing,” he tolf Flashscore.

Depay watches juvenile boxing

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dutch footballer Memphis Depay was spotted in Accra watching a juvenile boxing championship.

The former Manchester United winger has been investing in talents in the West African nation.

Depay, whose father hails from Ghana, took the opportunity to inspire the budding boxing talents.

