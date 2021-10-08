TECNO Mobile Launches Pre-Order Of The First Gimbal Camera Phone - CAMON 18

The biggest highlight of the Camon 18 is that, it comes with the world’s first stabilized Gimbal camera feature.

Following a recent announcement of its impending release of Mediatek's Latest Helio G96 phone on the Ghanaian market, the leading smartphone brand in Africa TECNO, has officially launched pre-order of its latest addition to the Camon series– the Camon 18 .

The biggest highlight of the Camon 18 is that, it comes with the world’s first stabilized Gimbal camera feature, creating a super-powerful camera function that brings users an amazing and ultra stable camera experience.

The Camon 18 comes embedded with an ultra clear and steady 64 MP ultra-Quad camera and a super clear 32 MP dual front camera as well as a 60X hyper zoom.

To enable smooth multi-tasking and a flawless mobile experience, the CAMON 18 comes with a mega 256GB ROM & 8GB RAM to store all the favorite games and apps.

It is also equipped with an amoled 6.7” FHD Dot-in display for a more immersive visual experience.

The new Camon 18 boasts of an extraordinarily smooth and fast 120hz Refresh Rate, a 4750 mAh battery with an impressive 33W Flash charge for a long battery running usage.

