Manchester City star Rodri presented his glittering Ballon d'Or Award to the club's fanbase before their game against Tottenham

Rodri's historic triumph at the Theatre du Chatelet last month made him the first player to win the prize from Man City

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old believes he could make a comeback from his anterior cruciate ligament injury sooner than later

Rodri took a moment to share his Ballon d'Or triumph with Manchester City fans ahead of their Premier League encounter with Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday evening.

The 28-year-old’s victory over Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior last month secured him football’s most prestigious individual accolade.

Rodri presented his Ballon d'Or Award to Manchester City fans before their Premier League clash with Tottenham on November 23, 2024. Photo by Naomi Baker.

Rodri's historic Ballon d'Or triumph

His win in Paris marked a historic milestone: Rodri became the first midfielder since Luka Modric in 2018 to claim the award and the first Premier League player to do so since Cristiano Ronaldo in 2008.

More significantly, he made history as the first player to win the Ballon d'Or while representing Manchester City.

Rodri presents Ballon d'Or to Man City fans

During a heartfelt presentation at the Etihad Stadium, Rodri gleefully soaked in the cheers of the crowd.

In a video circulating on social media, the midfielder, dressed in a sleek black trenchcoat, celebrated the moment by dancing and kissing the Ballon d'Or, sharing the joyous occasion with the fans.

Ahead of the presentation, Rodri expressed his gratitude to the supporters in an interview with the club's media team, acknowledging the love and support he’s received since joining City.

Rodri's injury and return date

Despite facing a setback with an ACL and meniscus injury in his right knee, which had initially ruled him out for the season, Rodri remains determined to return sooner than expected.

While early assessments predicted a 10-month recovery, potentially sidelining him for the rest of the season, Rodri views this challenge as both a physical and mental battle, Goal reports.

His resolve to expedite his rehabilitation could see him back on the pitch earlier than anticipated, ready to contribute to City’s continued success.

