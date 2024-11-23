“Pep Guardiola Is the New Ten Hag”: Man City Becomes Laughing Stock, Fans Brutally Troll Champions
- Manchester City became an online laughing stock after their crushing defeat to Tottenham Hotspur
- The Premier League champions were in complete disarray as Spurs thumped them 4-0 at the Etihad
- The heavy defeat extends Man City's losing streak to five, an unprecedented new low for the club
PAY ATTENTION: Got a Minute? Complete Our Quick Survey About YEN.com.gh!
Social media lit up with an avalanche of reactions as Tottenham Hotspur inflicted a crushing defeat on Manchester City in their Premier League clash.
The defending champions, who entered the match desperate to halt a streak of poor results, found themselves overwhelmed at the Etihad.
Tottenham humble Man City
City had endured consecutive league losses and were winless in their last four outings across all competitions, Eurosport reports.
Despite starting the game on the front foot, they crumbled under Tottenham’s relentless pressure over the 90 minutes.
James Maddison was the architect of City's misery, bagging two goals within 20 minutes to set Spurs on their way.
After halftime, Pedro Porro and Brennan Johnson sealed the result with a clinical finish, leaving the home fans stunned.
Even the introduction of Kevin De Bruyne, making his long-awaited return from injury, could not reverse the tide.
The champions suffered their fifth consecutive defeat across all competitions, a rare occurrence under Pep Guardiola’s tenure, as noted by Sky Sports.
Fans brutally troll Man City
Following the final whistle, fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their astonishment at City's struggles.
@_FaridKhan humorously jabbed:
"Pep Guardiola is the new Ten Hag!"
@mrlamar01 referenced the Ballon d’Or controversy:
"Until Rodri willingly returns that rigged Ballon d’Or to Vinicius, they will continue losing."
@Teesaids expressed disbelief:
"This is really unprecedented—Manchester City going down 3 goals to Tottenham. Pep Guardiola is going through some hard times."
@Tyrantwrd highlighted defensive woes:
"They’ve conceded more goals than Manchester United.😭"
@Creed_printz added with a laugh:
"That’s crazy, Man City is moving like United last season 😂😂"
From a tactical lens, City appeared disjointed, lacking the cohesion and fluidity that usually define Guardiola’s teams.
The absence of Rodri’s stabilising presence in midfield, combined with defensive lapses, left City vulnerable to Tottenham’s incisive counterattacks.
Longest serving managers in EPL
Earlier, YEN.com.gh spotlighted the top five longest-serving managers currently in the Premier League following Pep Guardiola’s contract extension with Manchester City.
Despite City’s heavy defeat to Spurs shortly after his renewal, Guardiola continues to hold the title of the league’s longest-serving manager.
PAY ATTENTION: YEN Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe (Sports Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe is a CAF-accredited journalist with over five years of experience in digital journalism. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Integrated Rural Arts and Industry (2016). Godwin's career includes covering the 2023 AFCON and grassroots competitions within Ghana. He has also served as a Presenter at VNTV, a Sports Analyst at Obonu FM, and a Football Writer for a myriad of sports websites. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024 to cover sports. Email: godwin.tagoe@yen.com.gh.