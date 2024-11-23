Cole Palmer was on the receiving end of a brutal tackle from Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi

The rash tackle, which was only met with a yellow card, has sparked outrage among social media users

Interestingly, reports indicate that the match officials believe the tackle 'lacked intensity' to warrant a straight red card

Wilfred Ndidi's reckless challenge on Cole Palmer has sparked outrage during Chelsea's Premier League encounter with Leicester City.

The incident, which occurred in the 21st minute of Saturday's early kick-off clash, has caused tongues to wag.

Wilfred Ndidi lunged into Cole Palmer's Achilles heel with a rough tackle during Chelsea's Premier League clash with Leicester. Photo by Michael Regan.

Ndidi's rough tackle on Palmer

Ndidi's dangerous lunge on Palmer’s achilles was met with only a yellow card from referee Andrew Madley, leaving fans and pundits questioning the leniency of the decision.

The Leicester star's tackle, which came from behind with little attempt to win the ball, drew sharp criticism.

However, talkSPORT has since reported that officials believed that Ndidi came from a short distance and that the tackle 'lacked intensity' to warrant a straight red card.

The lack of severe punishment angered many, particularly as such actions are often deemed a straight red under modern refereeing standards.

While Palmer managed to shrug off the incident and continue playing, the moment reignited debates about officiating consistency.

Fans outraged with Ndid's tackle

Discontent spilt over to X (formerly Twitter), where fans expressed frustration with both the referee and VAR.

@iamthatNegro voiced disbelief:

"Only VAR clowns could look at this challenge on Cole Palmer and not see a stone-cold red for Ndidi. Unbelievable."

@CFC_Cody emphasised intent:

"Ndidi clearly had no intention to play the ball; he deserves more than just a yellow."

Disappointed supporter @DeanCFC_ analysed the challenge:

"The more you watch that Ndidi challenge on Palmer, the more you realise he wanted to hurt him. There is no chance of getting the ball with that right foot. VAR need to do better!"

@MattDebonoAC echoed the sentiment:

"Every time you watch the Ndidi challenge, it gets worse and worse. Awful."

@CFCDigest added a sarcastic twist:

"Ndidi attempts to end Palmer’s career, but the referee lets it go because the challenge was on a Chelsea player."

