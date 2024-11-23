Real Madrid Star Rodrygo Spotted Reading the Bible As He Recovers From Injury
- Rodrygo de Goes turned to God for healing as he recovered from his latest injury setback
- The Brazilian is expected to miss the next six weeks, which means his return may not be until mid-December
- However, Rodrygo is likely to make it in time for Madrid's critical showdown with Athletic Bilbao in La Liga
Real Madrid forward Rodrygo de Goes has sought solace in his faith as he works toward recovery from a recent injury.
The Brazilian suffered a rectus femoris muscle strain in his left leg during Madrid's emphatic victory over Osasuna just before the international break.
Rodrygo's recent injury
According to the club’s medical team, Rodrygo is projected to be sidelined for five to six weeks, delaying his return to action until mid-December.
However, the 23-year-old’s recovery journey has drawn attention not just for its intensity but for the spiritual dimension he incorporates into it.
Rodrygo turns to God
Images shared on social media reveal Rodrygo immersed in his Bible during rehabilitation sessions, combining physical recovery with spiritual nourishment.
This faith-driven approach reflects his deep-rooted Christian beliefs, particularly within the Protestant Evangelical tradition.
Rodrygo's Christian beliefs
As noted by Stars Faith, the forward’s faith provides him with strength and clarity both on and off the pitch, a common trait among many Brazilian players whose spirituality often serves as a cornerstone of their lives.
Real Madrid without Rodrygo
Rodrygo’s absence undoubtedly leaves a void in Real Madrid’s attacking lineup.
His versatility, flair, and incisiveness have been key for Carlo Ancelotti’s side.
However, the Spanish giants possess a wealth of options to navigate this challenging period.
With Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior, Brahim Díaz, and promising teenager Endrick Felipe at the manager’s disposal, the squad appears well-equipped to manage the upcoming fixtures.
Fans call for Mbappe change
Earlier, YEN.com.gh highlighted that Real Madrid fans are calling for a significant tactical adjustment involving Kylian Mbappé.
A viral training video showcasing the Frenchman's electrifying playstyle has sparked social media demands.
The fans want Carlo Ancelotti to grant Mbappé more freedom to dominate from his preferred position on the left flank.
