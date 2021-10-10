The week has finally ground to an end on a rainy note in some parts of the country but in all, we are grateful for all that has happened.

This week was capitalized by celebs who decided to flaunt their pretty selves on the Gram for their ardent fans and followers.

Female Ghanaian celebs.

Source: Instagram

YEN.com.gh took a look at Instagram and after looking through many profiles, made picks of photos of celebs that became the talk of the town.

Today, YEN.com.gh brings you photos of 10 female celebs whose posts on Instagram caught the eyes of many on social media.

1. Hajia4reall

Known in real life as Mona Montrage, Hajia4reall or Mona4reall, took over the internet with her photos she posted all the way from UK.

The Fine Girl hitmaker stood out among the lot as her photos garnered loads of reactions.

2. Serwaa Amihere

The GHOne TV star is currently on vacation at a coded location outside the country. She dazzled in an all-black outfit.

3. Fella Makafui

The YOLO actress tagged along with her husband and rapper, Medikal on his trip to UK for the Ghana Music Awards.

4. Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa

The outspoken Ghanaian TV and radio personality dazzled in all white on a Sunday morning.

5. Sista Afia

6. Kafui Danku

7. Nana Ama McBrown

8. Berla Mundi

9. Jacinta Ocansey

Ghanaian-Nigerian comedian, Heiress Jacinta celebrated her birthday within the week and posted photos to mark the day.

10. Sister Derby

