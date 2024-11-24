Jordan Ayew continues to etch his name in the sands of time as one of the foremost Ghanaian players in the Premier League

With his consolation goal against Chelsea on Saturday, the Black Stars forward extended his goal tally to 40 strikes

YEN.com.gh takes a look at the highest-scoring Ghanaians in the history of the Premier League

Jordan Ayew cemented his status as the highest-scoring Ghanaian in Premier League history with his composed penalty against Chelsea.

Despite his milestone achievement, the goal was ultimately a mere consolation as Leicester City fell short at the King Power Stadium.

Jordan Ayew leads the list of Ghanaians with the most goals in the EPL, with Anthony Yeboah and Jeffrey Schlupp trailing him. Photos by Shaun Botterill, Dan Istitene, and Sebastian Frej/MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

Jordan scores in Leicester defeat

The strike marked his third of the season and the second time he has found the net deep into stoppage time.

His latest goal brings his overall tally to an impressive 40, a testament to his consistency in England’s top flight.

Top 5 Ghanaians with most EPL goals

Let’s delve into the top five Ghanaian scorers in Premier League history and their contributions to the competition:

5. Michael Essien – 17 goals

Ghana’s most decorated player in the Premier League, Essien, enjoyed immense success during his Chelsea tenure.

Known for his versatility and powerful long-range strikes, he scored 17 goals in 168 league appearances.

Among his highlights was a stunning equaliser against Arsenal in 2006, a goal etched in Premier League folklore.

Essien’s trophy cabinet boasts two league titles and a UEFA Champions League crown, among others.

4. Andre Ayew – 21 goals

The elder Ayew sibling made his mark across three clubs: Swansea City, West Ham, and Nottingham Forest.

According to Transfermarkt, his most productive spell came with Swansea, where he scored 12 goals in just 34 appearances during his debut season.

3. Jeffrey Schlupp – 22 goals

A Premier League winner with Leicester City, Schlupp is a versatile asset known for his ability to adapt to multiple positions.

Now at Crystal Palace, he has accumulated over 200 appearances and found the back of the net 22 times.

2. Anthony Yeboah – 24 goals

Arguably the most clinical Ghanaian to grace the league, Yeboah’s goal-per-game ratio remains unmatched.

The Leeds United icon is celebrated for his thunderous strikes, including an unforgettable volley against Liverpool, often regarded as one of the league’s greatest goals.

Despite playing just 47 games in England, 'Yegoala' left an indelible legacy with his 24 strikes.

1. Jordan Ayew – 40 goals

The most prolific Ghanaian in English top-flight history, Jordan Ayew has built his reputation across four clubs: Aston Villa, Swansea City, Crystal Palace, and Leicester City, according to the Premier League.

With 286 appearances—the most by any Ghanaian in the league—Jordan’s experience and adaptability make him a valuable asset.

His latest milestone showcases his knack for delivering in critical moments, including this season, where he has already scored twice for Leicester.

Fans celebrate Jordan's flawless penalty record

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Jordan Ayew’s impeccable penalty record, which remains unblemished.

The 33-year-old confidently converted a 95th-minute spot-kick against Robert Sanchez, though it wasn’t enough to secure a point for his team.

Despite the result, fans took to social media to applaud Ayew’s flawless precision from the penalty spot.

Source: YEN.com.gh