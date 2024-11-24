Hearts of Oak Held to Draw by Resilient Nsoatreman in Ghana Premier League

Hearts of Oak's three-game winning streak ended on Saturday as they played out a 1-1 draw with Nsoatreman FC

The Phobians entered the match with confidence but found Nsoatreman to be a resilient adversary

The former Ghana champions will lock horns against their arch-rivals Asante Kotoko in their next game

Hearts of Oak’s winning streak came to a halt on Saturday as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Nsoatreman FC at the University of Ghana Stadium on Matchday 12 of the Ghana Premier League.

The Phobians entered the game in high spirits, having secured three consecutive victories against Medeama SC, Vision FC, and Karela United.

However, Nsoatreman, despite their recent struggles, proved to be a tough opponent.

The visitors struck first, with Stephan Diyou capitalising on a sluggish Hearts of Oak start to score in the 12th minute.

The goal stunned the home side, who quickly rallied. Just four minutes later, Salim Adams found the net to level the score, reigniting hope for a fourth straight win.

Both teams created chances in an intense encounter, but neither managed to find a winner.

The draw leaves Hearts of Oak third on the league table with 19 points, maintaining their position as title contenders.

Meanwhile, Nsoatreman sits 10th, extending their winless streak to five matches.

While Hearts will see the draw as a missed opportunity, it also highlights Nsoatreman’s determination to compete against one of the league’s top sides.

