Barcelona suffered a setback in La Liga as Celta Vigo staged a dramatic comeback on Saturday night

Leading 2-0 and in control, the Catalans were shaken by Marc Casado’s red card for two yellows, which shifted the momentum

Celta Vigo capitalised, scoring twice in four minutes to clinch a point and deny Barça a vital victory

Barcelona midfielder Gavi couldn't hide his frustration after his team surrendered a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Celta Vigo on Saturday.

Making his first start in a year at Balaídos, Gavi looked set to guide Barcelona to victory before a late collapse forced Hansi Flick’s side to settle for a point.

The result leaves Barça five points clear of Atletico Madrid at the top of the La Liga table, with both teams having played 14 matches.

Barcelona's early-season dominance, which saw them win 11 of their first 12 league games, has faltered in recent weeks.

Gavi slams Barcelona teammates

After a 1-0 loss to Real Sociedad, the draw against Celta marked just one point from their last two outings, raising concerns over their form.

Gavi voiced his displeasure after the game, openly criticising his teammates for what he called an awful performance.

“We had the game under control but we got involved in two poor moves and we have to learn from that,” he told the media.

“The first goal was a stupid thing. We have to clear the ball in that position but that’s football. You have to learn.

“With a man down it’s really difficult, not just against Celta against any team, if you’re not focused what can happen can happen.

“It’s my first start after a year. I’m happy with that but obviously the thing was to get three points and we didn’t get that.”

The Culers still have a five-point gap at the summit of La Liga, but will be frustrated that the gap is not a healthier eight-point one.

Up next in the league for them is Las Palmas at home where they will look to return to winning ways and put an end to this mini-blip in form.

