A motor rider and his passenger have died after falling off the Pokuase Interchange

They reportedly fell off the third tier of the four-tier facility

The two persons have not been identified since they had no form of identification on them

Two people aboard a motorcycle are reported dead after falling off the third tier of the newly constructed Pokuase Interchange.

According to a report filed by Graphiconline.com, the motor rider and his passenger (pillion rider) fell off their unregistered motorbike last Saturday, October 8, 2021.

The rider reportedly died on the spot, while his passenger, who sustained head injuries and on the body, was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The body of the rider was, however, left on the pavement for more than an hour before it was taken to the Police Hospital morgue.

Confirming the incident, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Juliana Obeng, the Public Relations Officer of the Accra Regional Police Command, said the pillion rider was referred to the Ridge Hospital where he died.

She added that the police has not been able to identify the two persons since they had no form of identification on them.

Eyewitnesses account

An eyewitness to the accident said the two on the motorbike were riding towards Pokuase from the Awoshie direction when the accident occurred.

According to Desmond Yaw Hodanu Bedi, per the road instructions and signs around the Pokuase Interchange, vehicles or motorbikes moving within the speed limit of 40 kilometres per hour should not fall off.

He added that the accident occurred as a result of the motor rider overspeeding on the interchange.

Crash barriers stolen on Pokuase interchange

The galvanised crash barriers installed at the newly-constructed Pokuase interchange have been stolen by unidentified people.

This news comes barely three months after the inauguration of the interchange and opening it to traffic.

According to a report filed by Graphic.com.gh, the stolen crash barriers were valued at $3,500.

The report also indicated that 10 of the crash barriers were stolen with each measuring four feet.

Investigations are however underway to bring the offenders to book.

