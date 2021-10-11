A car thief boldly snatched a vehicle from a military officer in a broad daylight

The incident happened when the soldier visited the mechanic shop to fix his car

Out of the blue, the suspect jumped into his car and sped off

Unfortunately for the thief, he was caught and given the beatings of his life

A car thief boldly snatched a vehicle from a military officer in a broad daylight on Sunday, October 10, at Akyem Tafo in the Eastern region.

The daring incident happened when Sargent Eric Okyere Agyapong, a physical training instructor of the Northern Military Command Headquarters, was at a mechanic shop where the suspect was working.

According to a report filed by Starrfmonline.com, the suspect suddenly jumped into the car of the soldier when he went to fix the faulty vehicle and took off.

The soldier then hired a taxi and gave the suspect a hot chase.

Unfortunately for the suspect who was speeding with the stolen vehicle, he crashed another vehicle upon reaching Suhyen to Jumapo stretch of Bunso to Koforidua highway.

The soldier then raised an alarm until the youth in the area together with police at a nearby checkpoint came to the scene but the suspect fiercely resisted arrest.

He was pepper-sprayed several times and beaten before he was overpowered and arrested and sent to the Jumapo Police station.

The suspect who was tight-lipped about his identity later gave his name as Nana Agyemang.

He has since been moved to Akyem Tafo District Police Command, treated, and discharged at New Tafo Akim Government Hospital.

