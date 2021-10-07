An alumnus of Kings University College has been reported to have sustained a severe head injury after decided to assist his father on a carpentry work

Eric Henyo's unfortunate accident came about after going unemployed for six years and receiving no salary for three months when he got a job in Takoradi

The young man's family is asking Ghanaians to help raise Ghc70,000 for his medical bill by contributing to provided mobile money accounts

A recent publication by Citi Newsroom has shared that an unwell young Ghanaian man known as Eric Henyo requires Ghc70,000 after falling from the roof of a building while working.

The report shared that the 34-year-old young man sustained a head fracture.

The sad incident occurred when he was helping his father with a leakage repair contract, Citi Newsroom shared.

After the father and son completed the work, a part of the roof caved him resulting in Eric falling with his head hitting the floor.

He was rushed to the hospital right after. The results from his scan indicate he suffers from an anterior and posterior cervical spine fusion which puts him at risk of permanent paralysis of his arms and legs., Citi Newsroom reported.

The family of Eric raised Ghc6,000 through a kind giver for his scan.

They are therefore asking the general public to help out with any amount possible.

Eric's background

According to the publication, Eric is a past student of Kings University College, where he pursued a bachelor's degree in Business Administration.

After completing school in 2015, he went without a job for six years until he landed one in Takoradi, which came without a salary for three months due to probation.

The young man decided to return home to Accra to work with his father as a carpenter until the unfortunate accident.

Eric Henyo's family is asking anyone who can help to forward the funds to 0245193 547 registered with the name Eric Henyo or to 0243504381 (Francis Tutu).

