Some prominent radio and TV broadcasters have landed major roles in various public institutions following the election of the National Democratic Congress

JoyNews' Raymond Acquah and Emefa Apau, TV3's Paa Kwesi Asare, Metro TV's Randy Abbey, and a host of others have all landed appointments

Netizens who saw the post of the appointees expressed mixed feelings of joy and disappointment in the comments section

President John Dramani Mahama's second coming has paved the way for some prominent broadcasters to land key positions at various state institutions.

The newly formed NDC government has appointed some seasoned journalists from Joy FM, TV3, Metro TV, etc. into their administration.

Once known for holding power to account, these media professionals now find themselves on the other side of the story - crafting policy, managing communications, and shaping national narratives from within government walls.

While some of the appointments were not surprising, others have left many people in awe. Yen.com.gh has compiled the names and new roles of the broadcasters.

Raymond Acquah grabs juicy appointment in government

Seasoned broadcaster with Joy FM, Mr Raymond Acquah, has landed a major role as a Technical Advisor, Strategic Communications at the office of the Finance Ministry.

In this capacity, Raymond will lead efforts to enhance public engagement and communication strategy.

His appointment was contained in an internal memo dated March 11, 2025, and signed by the Chief Director at the Ministry, Eva Eseelba Mends, a classfmonline report said.

Emefa Apawu lands job at Petroleum Hub

Emefa Apawu, a prominent face associated with the Multimedia Group Limited, has also been appointed by the government.

She has landed a role at the Petroleum Hub Development Corporation as its new Corporate Affairs Manager. Before her job at Joy FM, the renowned broadcaster worked with Radio Gold, XYZ, Class FM, etc.

Paa Kwesi Asare appointed to the BoG

Paa Kwesi Asare, a former employee with TV3, has also landed a new job at the Bank of Ghana (BoG). He has joined the Communications Department of the Bank of Ghana, Citi News reported.

Paa Kwesi, who has transitioned from his media job at TV3 to a public service PR job, was a renowned Ghanaian journalist noted for his contributions to business sector coverage.

Due to his distinguished reporting, he won the BBC Komla Dumor Award in 2023. However, Paa Kwesi quit his job at TV3 earlier this year, leaving his fans and loved ones wondering what his next move would be. Now, he's working at the Bank of Ghana.

Randy Abbey appointed to head COCOBOD

Dr Randy Abbey of Metro TV has also been appointed by President John Dramani Mahama to the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD).

He was appointed acting Chief Executive Officer of the institution, a letter signed by the Secretary to the President, Dr Callistus Mahama. Randy Abbey’s appointment took effect from January 21, 2025.

His appointment was per Article 195(1) of the constitution and section 12(2) of the Ghana Cocoa Board Act, 1984.

Prince Kwame Minkah appointed to Goldbod

Power FM broadcaster, Prince Kwame Minkah, has also landed a role at the Ghana Goldbod. He is serving as the Public Relations Officer at Goldbod.

Lantam Papanko of GHOne lands a role at GPCL

Lantam Papanko of GHOne TV has been appointed to the Ghana Publishing Company Limited (GPCL) as the Corporate Affairs Manager. In a recent comment, Lantam noted the GPLC will soon have an e-bookshop.

