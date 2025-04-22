President John Mahama has sacked the Chief Executive Officer of the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH), Dr. Adam Atiku, following reports of alleged negligence that led to the recent death of a patient.

Citi News reported that the decision came after the Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, visited the hospital unannounced on April 22.

This was part of a broader effort to assess the challenges facing healthcare delivery in the Northern Region.

Speaking during the visit, Akandoh expressed serious concern over the number of idle medical machines, despite payments being made to suppliers.

Addressing plans to resolve the hospital’s equipment issues, he said any action from the Ministry would be informed by the priorities set by hospital management.

He urged residents to continue using the hospital’s services, assuring them of improved healthcare delivery.

“When we finish with them, we will all think through it, because I can not do it all alone, I have to involve them, and we are thinking through it together. Everybody should remain calm and let us continue to patronise the facility.”

Atiku served as Atiku took over as CEO in 2022 after previously serving as the Director of Medical Affairs.

Source: YEN.com.gh