A forgotten Ghanaian central defender has hinted at his readiness to play for the Black Stars if called upon by Otto Addo

Despite being unattached to a club since January 1, 2025, the experienced defender is ready to don the colours of the national team again

His last appearance for the senior men's national team came in a 2023 AFCON qualifier almost three years ago

Veteran centre-back Jonathan Mensah has set tongues wagging with a recent declaration that could potentially shake up Otto Addo's defensive plans for the Black Stars.

Without a club since the start of the year, the 34-year-old is actively seeking a return to the national setup, a revelation he made on a YouTube podcast.

Jonathan Mensah eyes Black Stars return

Mensah last represented Ghana in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Central African Republic on June 5, 2022.

Despite his prolonged absence from international duty, he made it clear where his loyalty lies.

"I'm always available for Ghana," he said with a big smile during his interview with the Pitchside Podcast hosted by Thierry Nyann.

This firm yet friendly response underlines the former Ashanti Gold defender's desire to once again don the national colours.

His dedication to the team hasn't wavered, even as he approaches the twilight of his career and remains without a professional contract.

Defensive dynamics under Otto Addo

Since Mensah's last appearance, the Black Stars have experimented with several defensive pairings in an effort to build a solid backline.

Otto Addo, who prefers a modern system that blends physicality with ball-playing ability, has rotated between options like Daniel Amartey, Alexander Djiku, Mohammed Salisu, and Jerome Opoku.

Injuries and inconsistent form have occasionally opened the door to fringe players, leading to call-ups for Razak Simpson, Jonas Adjetey, and Nicholas Opoku.

The absence of a consistent defensive duo has created a tactical dilemma.

While Djiku remains one of the more trusted options, Addo’s preference for youthful energy and adaptability means veteran names like Mensah face an uphill battle for inclusion.

Is Jonathan Mensah's return to the Black Stars a possibility?

Despite being unattached for over three months, the 2009 U-20 World Cup winner is banking on his wealth of experience and leadership qualities to earn a new contract, and potentially a route back to the national team.

His status as a free agent could attract clubs looking to bolster their defensive ranks with a seasoned presence.

Since making his debut for Ghana in a World Cup qualifier against Uganda on May 31, 2009, Mensah has earned 70 caps and scored once, per Transfermarkt.

Throughout his international journey, he’s been praised for his aerial prowess, positional discipline, and calmness under pressure—traits that remain valuable in tournament football.

Yet, as Ghana continues to transition toward a younger core under Addo, Jonathan’s chances may hinge on securing competitive football sooner rather than later.

Otto Addo makes Andre Ayew admission

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Black Stars coach Otto Addo opened up on why Andre Ayew was excluded from Ghana’s squad for the World Cup qualifiers.

While the veteran forward has been in fine form for French side Le Havre, Addo explained that, in his assessment, other players are currently ahead of Ayew in the pecking order.

