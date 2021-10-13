C/R: Ghanaian in US Builds Modern ICT Centre for Bremen Brakwa Islamic School

Abeku Adams Ekumfi has shared that Obed Effah has built an Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Centre for the Bremen Brakwa Islamic School in the Central Region

In a Facebook post, he disclosed that Effah is domiciled in the United States of America

Ekumfi mentioned that the ICT Centre will be commissioned on October 26

A US-based Ghanaian lawyer, Obed Effah, has reportedly built an Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Centre for the Bremen Brakwa Islamic School in the Central Region.

Effah is a private attorney domiciled in the United States of America, according to details on his Facebook page.

The ICT Centre would help in information and technology training and provide an enabling environment for research and learning for the students and teachers in the local Ghanaian school.

Sharing details

Disclosing details in a Facebook post, Abeku Adams Ekumfi wrote:

''A Ghanaian in the USA, Obed Effah, has put up an ICT Centre for Bremen Brakwa Islamic School ... Congratulations, boss,'' he said.

In one screenshot attributed to Effah, he confirmed that he has put up an ICT Centre for the Breman school.

''I have been able to put up an ICT Centre for the Bremen Brakwa Islamic School from my small coins. Commissioning is on October 26,'' Effah said.

''It will be great to see you if you are there,'' he added.

Abeku Adams Ekumfi shared heartwarming visuals showing pupils and teachers in the newly built ICT Centre.

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reached out to Obed Effah to confirm the details in the post. He's yet to respond.

See the visuals below:

