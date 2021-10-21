Vera Sidika documented her delivery journey from arriving at the Nairobi Hospital, where she was booked into a private suite to the last minute before she arrived in the theatre for CS (caesarean section)

Vera Sidika is besotted with her little princess barely 24 hours after she was born.

Vera Sidika thanked her husband Brown Mauzo for being by her side during the delivery of their baby. Photo: Vera Sidika.

Vera and her Brown Mauzo welcomed a baby girl on October 20, 2021, and named her Asia Brown.

The socialite documented her delivery journey from arriving at the Nairobi Hospital, where she was booked into a private suite to the last minute before she arrived in the theatre for CS (caesarean section).

Vera was surrounded by her family, mom, hubby Mauzo and her two brothers during delivery. She took to social media to thank them for being by her side and she wrote:

"So happy because hubby, mom and my two brothers were there with me during delivery. Family is everything."

Mauzo joins the list of Kenyan celebrities who were in delivery rooms with their wives.

Vera talks about delivery experience

When it comes to giving birth, most women welcome their bundle of joy through normal birth while others choose CS and Vera is one of them.

Speaking about her experience giving birth through CS, Vera said:

"Whoever said CS surgery was so bad and very painful lied. I felt zero pain. It was the best decision ever!"

She added:

"My honest opinion on CS delivery; It has been 21 hours after surgery. Still, no pain at all and I can get up, walk around on my own. I felt good during surgery. I saw, heard everything even told stories with my anaesthetist with some old RnB music in the background."

Mulamwah's girlfriend Sonie shares her delivery experience

On September 20, 2021, comedian Mulamwah and his girlfriend Sonie welcomed a bouncing baby girl.

Sonie held a Q&A session with her fans on social media two days after giving birth.

The new mother gave birth the natural way and asked about her experience, she said:

"Honestly it is not painful as women put it. I loved the whole experience."

Talking about pushing, she said:

"This is the best part of the journey. The feeling is unexplainable."

