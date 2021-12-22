A man was able to plant tears of joy on the faces of his bride and other attendees of his wedding in a viral video

This was after he was offered the microphone to speak and he started pouring the sweetest words on his woman

YEN.com.gh headed straight into the comment section and dug out numerous opinions and thoughts regarding the heartwarming video

An eloquent groom succeeded in getting his bride, bridesmaids and members of the crowd completely wet in the eyes with a touching vow he delivered to her.

In a video that is getting numerous reactions and comments on social media, the gentleman started by mentioning that the lady is very special to him.

"Since we met, I've been a very focused man and I've done things with intention because of you. You are the bone of my bone. And I'm not saying that because it is in the Bible. God literally made you for me. I am not perfect but you complete me. Isabella, you are my love, you are my heart and my everything" he said.

Man's vows getting crowd teary-eyed Photo credit: @Sikaofficial1

Source: Twitter

What social media users are saying

The video that was shared by @Sikaofficial1 got tons of reactions with some interesting ones listed below.

@itv001 replying @Sikaofficial1 opined:

Real men never get so attached to that extent. Never trust a woman. I wish them good luck though.

@RossexRihanna replying to @Sikaofficial1 indicated:

Ohh God have mercy

Dis gentle man made some ladies shade tears indeed ur d real man and may God perfect all dat concerns u both Amen.

@Moody_d8 picked a cue from the man's presentation:

Make i start the write my speech down cos that speech must enter her eyes

See the full video below

Ghanaian couple who met in a bridal team get married after 3 years

In another sweet love story, Stephen Tetteh Korletey and Louisa Otoo, a Ghanaian gentleman and lady who served as the best man and maid of honor at a wedding in 2018 have gotten married.

Narrating the heartwarming story on his Facebook handle, popular social media influencer, Nana Tea, indicated that the couple met at the wedding ceremony of his big brother, early in 2018.

Interestingly, at that wedding in 2018, the groom's name was Stephen, which turned out to be the name of the newly-wedded man who was then in the groomsmen team.

Source: Yen