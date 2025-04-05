Ghanaian centre-back Mohammed Salisu has shared his latest Louis Vuitton collection after modelling in the popular brand

The Black Stars player rejoined his teammates in France last week for the final stretch of the campaign

Salisu has had a fine season with AS Monaco in the French Ligue 1 as the former champions continue their quest for a UCL spot

Black Stars defender Mohammed Salisu stepped up his fashion game with his latest post on social media.

Salisu is one of the most stylish Ghanaian players of his generation and has an immaculate sense of fashion, delivering high ratings any time he shares a post.

Mohammed Salisu dazzles in his new Louis Vuitton collection. photo: Twitter/ Maddie Meyer Instagram/ @sariki_salisu

Source: Getty Images

In his latest post on Instagram, Salisu was spotted in his Louis Vuitton shirt and tie, holding a designer leather bag, drawing a lot of reaction from fans.

It is unclear if he is a model for the popular brand, but Salisu looked well suited for the runway.

The former Southampton centre-back recently returned to France after a successful international break with Ghana.

The 25-year-old starred for the Black Stars as they defeated Chad and Madagascar in the World Cup qualifiers.

The back-to-back wins sent the four-time African champions top of Group I with four games remaining to end the qualifiers.

The West Africa giants, who shockingly missed the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, are hoping to qualify for their fifth World Cup.

Salisu was part of Ghana's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, scoring in the famous 3-2 victory over South Korea.

In France, this season, the towering defender has been a key cog in the AS Monaco team, making 24 appearances across all competitions and netting three goals.

Salisu backs Monaco to bounce back

Despite a good start to the campaign, Monaco slipped out of the top two positions following a back run of results.

Mohammed Salisu celebrates after scoring for AS Monaco in France. Photo: Jean Catuffe.

Source: Getty Images

However, the Ghana international remains confident of a turnaround before the season ends in May.

He told the club's official website:

"We have no doubts, football is about ups and downs depending on the period. We are currently in a bad moment and we have to fight to get back to the top. The season had started very well and we were in good form, we just need to believe in what we are doing on the pitch and listen to the coach’s tactical advice to get back to our level.

"I am happy to have scored in the last two games even if they were two disappointing games in terms of results. We must continue to fight. As you have seen in the last few games, we have created several chances."

Salisu displays flashy lifestyle

Source: YEN.com.gh