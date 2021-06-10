- Ghanaian journalist, Regina Asamoah, has reunited at least 17 missing children with their families through her latest documentary, Missing Children

- In videos online, some of the kids embrace either their parent or guardian as they meet them for the first time in years

- Meanwhile, a psycho and relationship expert has recommended effective ways to reintegrate the children back into society

Award-winning Ghanaian journalist, Regina Asamoah, has reunited at least 17 missing children with their families through her latest documentary, Missing Children.

The Best Female Journalist of the Year at the 25th Ghana Journalist Awards is on a journey to reconnect 20 children with either their birth parents or guardians.

Though she encountered challenges with the latest documentary, Asamoah defeated the difficulties and has so far reunited 17 out of 30 missing kids with their families.

''I couldn't sleep for days after I finished this documentary because of the psychological impact it had on me. I broke down. There were days I had to put off my phone to regain my mental power,'' she told YEN.com.gh.

In an emotional video sighted by YEN.com.gh, some of the missing kids who were found reunited and embraced either their parent or guardian for the first time amid tears.

Meanwhile, a senior consultant at PAKS-Relationship and Counselling Clinic, Counsellor Paa Kwesi Ortsin, has recommended effective ways to help reintegrate the kids back into society.

According to him, most of the children who went missing are juveniles and have been through a lot, hence, need support.

''These kids are juveniles and have gone through a lot. But thank God they have got a short memory span and they easily forget. But they go through post-traumatic syndrome and get emotional scars as a result. They need treatment else they'll live with it,'' he said.

Counsellor Ortsin who is also a psycho and relationship expert recommended that the kids must undergo screening, profiling, probing, and diagnoses to proffer the required solution for them.

He explained that the screening will involve both medical and physical examinations to ascertain whether or not they have infections while profiling them will help establish their actual names, names of their parents, and the kind of relationship they had with either their parents or guardians.

''Probing will involve asking the children if they're willing to return to their guardians while the diagnosis stage will help ascertain the kind of help they need.''

According to Counsellor Ortsin, it is at the final stage of the diagnosis that psychologists can regularise the emotions of the missing but found kids by either prescribing psychotherapy or counselling, among others to help reintegrate them back into society.

