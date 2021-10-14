Rappers Young Thug and Gunna destroy GHC1.5m Rolls Royce to promote album

To promote his upcoming album, Young Thug smashed a Rolls Royce alongside fellow rapper Gunna

The luxury vehicle that the two smashed with baseball bats costs an eye-watering GHC 1.5m

Many netizens opined that the rapper should have donated to charity instead

US rappers Young Thug and Gunna have gone to extreme measures to promote the former's upcoming album.

Young Thug and Gunna smashed a GHC1.5 million Rolls Royce Wraith. Photos: Young Thug and Gunna.

Source: UGC

On Tuesday, October 12, the two rappers were filmed smashing a luxury vehicle with abandon.

Videos circulating online depicted the duo smashing a Rolls Royce Wraith with baseball bats.

Renowned music producer Metro Boomin also partook in destroying the vehicle worth over GHC1.5 million.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The car featured the word "Punk" sprayed in pink, which is the title of Young Thug's album set to drop on Friday, October 15.

Reactions

Many social media users who reacted to the video opined that the rappers should have given to charity instead of destroying the luxury car.

Here are some of the comments:

Fans reacted to the video by writing:

@IAMR0YALT:

"Should have auctioned a pink rolls and donated the money to charity even if it was just the profits. I’m a wasteful extravagant person but that’s a bit much."

@slothmanifesto:

"Wasteful. Donate that money instead, but you have to show off for the cameras and create hype for an album that might not be a success.”

@iamjovan_:

“This makes me angry. So many black kids going to bed hungry day in and day out, and black people out here destroying a car that cost thousands of dollars just because they can.”

@Blake_AnB_INC

"I just want my student loans paid off and they are destroying a Rolls Royce."

Jay Z, Kanye West comparison

Other netizens likened the stunt to one pulled off by Jay Z and Kanye in 2011 to shoot their Otis music video.

The two butchered a Maybach 57 and later put it on auction for charity. However, it fetched a paltry GHC361,000, a far cry from the expected GHC602,000.

The proceeds went to Save the Children charity towards efforts to feed starving children and families in the Horn of Africa.

Kanye's new multibillion house

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported that Kanye acquired a new home in Malibu, California, close to where Kim Kardashian stays.

The rapper forked out an eye-popping GHC328,000,000 for the house overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

Kanye also owns a ranch in Wyoming and his childhood home in Chicago.

Source: Yen