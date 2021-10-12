Woman Shows Off Stunning Wedding in Movie Like Clip, social media users Gush

Social media users are gushing over an elegantly styled Mzansi wedding after visuals of the affair were shared

Impressively, the video production of the matrimonial event mimicked that of a movie set

Love-struck Saffas took to the comments section to react to the beautiful scenes in their numbers

A wedding for the ages has Mzansi swooning after a local lady wooed her social media followers with a movie-like clip of the stunning event.

Others were left green with envy over the visuals of the dazzling expensive-looking affair, with the meticulous video production setting the bar for wedding coverage all that much higher.

A local woman has shared a splendid 'behind the scenes' look into her wedding ceremony. Image: @Meshazz101.

The 20-second clip was shared by Twitter user @Meshazz101 and viewed more than 12 200 times as it made the rounds on the micro-blogging platform.

The caption read:

"Highlight of my wedding part 1."

Reacting to the masterpiece, other social networking users took to the comments section to rain down the praise on the newly-wed.

The wedding theme comprised everything from a boat ride entrance to a spectacular garden walkthrough at the elegant waterfront venue.

Wedding praise galore from Saffas

The tweet attracted more than 900 likes and 100 retweets. Briefly News takes at the reactions below.

@DelaneyGail_ said:

"Wow, beautiful. Congratulations."

@rmashesha24 warned:

"Don't ruin this by CHEATING BOTH OF YOU.... THIS IS BEAUTIFUL."

@AmakhumaE commented:

"Wow, congratulations on your nuptials **beautiful**."

@RealDMK_SA added:

"Looks like a scene from a movie. A whole production."

@Sessy_Jack wrote:

"I want to see more, beautiful."

Man marries lady who supported his food business on WhatsApp

In related news, Briefly News shared the story of a young man, Adefolarin Daniel Adeboye, who on Monday, October 11, took to Facebook to narrate how he met his wife, Janet Ifeoluwa Oyewunmi, in 2016.

The man revealed that it all started when he was starting out to promote his food business on WhatsApp.

He sent a broadcast to a group and realised that a few days later, another person reposted the same advert to support him.

Adefolorin said when he checked the person’s DP, he realised how beautiful the individual was so they got chatting. Soon after, they met and talked.

Their conversation, however, did not spark anything serious as they were not so much into each other. They maintained friendship regardless.

Sometime in the future, the man ran into a financial strait and could not pay for a N45,000 room apartment. The lady sent Adefolarin a part of the money.

Now married, the man said that he would like to build an empire with his woman as the lady has been with him through his highs and lows.

He said:

“Thank you for your patience, your love, your belief, your support.”

