Georgina Rodriguez has disclosed that she has gotten another gift from her man Cristiano Ronaldo and she is happy

The Spaniard and Cristiano Ronaldo have been dating since their days in Madrid and they both have a child together

Georgina explained that her star boyfriend Cristiano Ronaldo bought her a huge Louis Vuitton suitcase

Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez has declared her mood speechless after receiving an awesome gift worth €127,000 which is around GHc895k from her boyfriend Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the richest footballers in the world considering what the Manchester United star has made and still making through the round leather game.

Gone are the days when the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was playing football on the streets in Portugal, today, Cristiano Ronaldo is a fulfilled man in his chosen career.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina having nice time together. Photo by HELDER SANTOS

Source: UGC

Apart from having many expensive cars in his garage, Cristiano Ronaldo is also a proud owner of many houses and also have private jet that him and family uses.

According to the report on Hiper and Today, Georgina Rodriguez disclosed that she has gotten a huge Louis Vuitton suitcase filled with jewelries from the Manchester United superstar.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo recently scored three goals for the Portuguese national team and will now shift attention to Manchester United game this weekend.

Source: Yen