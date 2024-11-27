Nana Ama McBrown joined the Buz Stop Boys at North Kaneshie Swanlake in Accra, where she helped them clean the streets and desilt gutters

The cleaning session, which was streamed live on TikTok, showed the actress clad in personal protective equipment (PPE) as she stood in a thick, filthy gutter

The act impressed many Ghanaians, who shared their impression of the actress, highlighting her humble and selfless nature

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown joined the popular sanitation volunteer group Buz Stop Boys to clean streets and gutters at North Kaneshie's Swanlake area in Accra.

The clean-up exercise, streamed live on TikTok, showed the actress actively participating in the effort to improve the environment.

Nana Ama McBrown and Buzstop Boys clean gutters in a video. Photo source: iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

Wearing personal protective equipment (PPE), Nana McBrown worked alongside the energetic young men and women to remove waste from clogged gutters. She used cleaning tools to remove waste materials from the thick sludge and highlighted the importance of maintaining clean public spaces.

McBrown explained that she joined the exercise to support the Buz Stop Boys, who often face challenges in their volunteer work. She called on the public to avoid littering and polluting the environment to help keep communities clean.

Her involvement impressed many Ghanaians, who praised her dedication and humility. Videos and photos of the event circulated online, highlighting her selfless nature.

Nana Ama McBrown's cleaning environment warms hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Queen said:

"God bless Buzstopboys, and God bleed Nana Ama Mcbrown."

AJ_BOANERGES wrote:

"Wow, look at where she's standing. God bless her, and God bless buzstopboys."

Albert De Son of Man said:

"You guys are really doing well. Thank you."

Regal commented:

"I love how she didn’t have any makeup on ! It shows how involved she wants to be!"

McBrown eats with Oheneba Jude

Nana Ama McBrown once again showed her selfless nature by linking up with Oheneba Jude on her show and eating with him.

In a report by YEN.com.gh, the pair ate a bowl of fufu on live television, engaging in a hearty conversation in the process.

Many Ghanaians were happy for Jude for making it to the TV platform and being interviewed by McBrown.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh