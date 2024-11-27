Habiba Sinare, in a video, addressed misconceptions from people about women who dress well in public

The actress said that some people acknowledged her as an older woman in public despite her youthful age

Habiba Sinare also warned people to stop greeting her as an older woman whenever they see her

Socialite and ex-wife of Ghanaian footballer Majeed Waris, Habiba Sinare, has addressed some misconceptions about well-dressed women.

Habiba Sinare on misconceptions about well-dressed women

Habiba Sinare took to her official TikTok page to vent her frustration about how people perceive her and other women who dress well and wear headscarves in public as older women because of their appearance.

The Ghanaian actress shared that she regularly encountered people who acknowledged her as an older woman even though she was still young and in her late 20s.

"Most people see a lady dressed well, all covered up, probably in a head scarf and the next minute, hello mummy, Hi Ma. Who is your Ma? I am a baby girl. I am very young."

The actress, who recently married a Nigerian man, warned people to avoid tagging or greeting her as an older woman whenever they encounter her in public, as she considered herself a very religious young woman.

"I am a small child of God. What is hello, Ma? Hey Ma. Hello Mommy. Stop it."

Habiba Sinare's comments stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

OhemaaShada Boutique commented:

"It is a sign of respect for you."

Simplicity said:

"You can equally become someone's Ma. There's nothing wrong with that 😌😁😁."

PRINCE ADAMS commented:

"But I see it as compliment and respect, not because of age or something 🥰😂😂@Habiba Sinare."

Nharnah Konadu said:

"My mom always complains. She hates it, keke😂😂😂😆💔💔, so if they call her mommy, she replies yes, aunty."

IBRA commented:

"It is a sign of respect if you don't know."

Madi said:

"Some respect can also be disrespect 😂😂."

FAISAL MACHINES commented:

"Every woman deserves to be called mum or maa. It is a sign of respect 🙏."

Joel Blankson said:

"Please, what's wrong with it? It is a sign of respect. I have God is my barber at my age, I am call Daa. Please calm down."

