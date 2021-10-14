Serwaa Amihere has recently taken to social media to find out how national service personnel in Ghana cope with their Ghc559 allowance

Many of the service personnel revealed they struggle to live off their low income

@QuophyYoungrich said: "It's easy oo. Some of us even the lorry fare at the end of the month is 300gh and you have to eat well so that you can teach well and other things

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Well, known Ghanaian journalist, Serwaa Amihere has recently posed a question to national service personnel in the country which has got many opening up,

Her question was that;

National service personnel, how do you manage the GHC 559 allowance?

The post at the time of this publication has close to 4,000 likes, more than 300 retweets, and 40 quote tweets.

Young Ghanaian ladies Credit: filipefrazao

Source: Getty Images

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

@izake_tetteh commented:

How I did mine, lorry fare-300, Tithe-56, Save-100. The rest for food, I usually take my own food from home, I cook myself. No rent cos I live with my parent. But the advantage was were I did my service, got a lot of tips that sometimes I don't touch the allowance the whole month

From @PrinceBarnes12:

How I did mine. Fuel 600gh. Food 200gh. Saved None. So how do I advocate

@walkerlongsnic replied:

see mine was 100 - for mummy 100- for transport 50.- for daddy 200- for food. 130-- for girl friend. 19- for soccabet. Errrr the hustle be ugly ooo

@QuophyYoungrich wrote:

not easy oo. some of us even the lorry fare at the end of the month is even 300gh and u have to eat well so that u can teach well and other things

From @dwumfour18:

Hmmmm Nyame nkoaa na 3nim to now I still owe A friend because of transportation food and accommodations 559ghc couldn’t do the magic and still unemployed since 2019

NSS lady who started selling as GHc559 wasn't enough now runs 2 growing start-ups

Carolina Fafanyo Ahortor, a stunning young lady who graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2017, currently runs two fast-growing startups called CarolHandies and EdificeDecor.

Recounting her journey to YEN.com.gh, Carolina indicated that she was compelled to start doing something for herself mainly because her NSS allowance couldn't take care of all her needs.

How CarolHandies happened

I realized I was always in dept because the ¢559 salary wasn’t enough, so I felt I needed an extra source of income. I started making beaded bags, bracelets and anklets for sale. Anytime I closed from work, I would go to town to shop for materials and work on orders.

Source: Yen