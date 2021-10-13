Lydia Forson, a Ghanaian actress, has recently got many talking as she seeks to know why some people have stopped going to church

Some tweeps shared that the attitude of church leaders and members discouraged them

Many also said they realized that church is more of a business than a place of worship

Well-known Ghanaian actress, Lydia Forson has recently asked a question that is causing quite the stir among netizens.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of the Ghanaian celebrity posed the question;

Why did you stop going to church?

People worshipping in church Photo credit: Hill Street Studios/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The post at the time of this publication has over 2,200 likes, close to 900 retweets, and 503 quote retweets.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted some of the comments below;

@IamBigCollins commented:

As Corona come the only thing they cared about was me paying my tithe and sending my offering through momo. For the rest if I want to type erh, I’ll need a notepad.

From @Fadahmarcus:

My reverend asked for my tithe book before he signs a document for me.

@Adomdia50 replied:

My Pastor wanted an affair with me.

@_lawslaw shared:

I’ve come to realize God never gave anyone religion. And the church is a business.

From @ajekpako_pikin:

Deacon of a wel known Church wey invite me come church come say he want mk I b him side chick...blocked him after dat conversation cos I was disappointed, he sent me a friend request on FB and I found out dt his wife was my favourite pri. Scl. teacher

@kwasi_attah_ wrote:

I realize that the bible is not historically accurate and most of the stories are mythology and legends.The Israelites where never slaves in Egypt. The bible also condones slavery and promotes hate

