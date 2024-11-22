Ras Nene, in a video, visited a barber shop to get a haircut and he transformed completely after his hair was trimmed

In the beginning, the actor's hair and beard looked rough, but the barber levelled his hair out well and shaped his beard

The video was shared on TikTok and many Ghanaians extolled praise on the actor and commended the barber's fine work

Ghanaian actor Ras Nene has impressed fans with his new look after a recent visit to a barbershop.

A video shared on TikTok showed the actor’s transformation, drawing praise for him and the barber.

At the start of the video, Ras Nene appeared with rough, unkempt hair and a scruffy beard. The barber first trimmed his hair to an even length and then shaped his beard into a clean, polished style.

The result was a completely different look that highlighted his features and gave him a more refined appearance.

The TikTok video caught a lot of attention, and the comments section was filled with positive reactions.

Many Ghanaians praised Ras Nene’s new look and complimented the barber's skill. Fans noted how the haircut improved his overall appearance, showing a different side of the actor.

Ras Nene's haircut sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users to Ras Nene's fresh new look.

Gunners said:

"How can I explain to my children that Aka Ebenezer was a Rasta man."

Yaw Brefo wrote:

"Girls girls be ready for room 6 😂."

alexan.ike🇺🇲 said:

"power of haircut.🥰"

Ange wrote:

"Aka ay3 sweeet☺️."

nanawaiy said:

"so wats on the hair she wants to barbar."

Promzy transforms with new look

Aside from Ras Nene, other Ghanaian entertainers have transformed their looks completely with a simple haircut.

YEN.com.gh reported that Promzy of VIP fame looked almost unrecognisable in a video that surfaced online recently.

Promzy grew his beard very lengthy and rocked a tonsure hairstyle, which many joked made him look like a monk.

The fresh new look the Ghanaian musician sported sparked a flurry of comments from netizens across social media.

