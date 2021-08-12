A beautiful young graduate from the University of Cape Coast now runs 2 fast-growing businesses she started during national service

Carolina Fafanyo Ahortor began the ventures as a way of taking care of her needs since her NSS allowance (GHc559) was not enough

Fafanyo's businesses, EdificeDecor & Carolhandies, offer a wide range of customized interior & exterior products as well as all kinds of fashion products

Carolina Fafanyo Ahortor, a stunning young lady who graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2017, currently runs two fast-growing startups called CarolHandies and EdificeDecor.

Recounting her journey to YEN.com.gh, Carolina indicated that she was compelled to start doing something for herself mainly because her NSS allowance couldn't take care of all her needs.

How CarolHandies happened

I realized I was always in dept because the ¢559 salary wasn’t enough, so I felt I needed an extra source of income. I started making beaded bags, bracelets and anklets for sale. Anytime I closed from work, I would go to town to shop for materials and work on orders.

So that was how it started. And I realized most of the things I was doing was hand made so that’s how I came by the name “CarolHandies”.

Fafanyo's business started picking up and she went into it full time in 2018, while still doing her national service.

How EdificeDecor happened

Along the line, the brilliant and hardworking graduate also discovered a passion for both interior and exterior decor and started selling decor products as well.

She named her decor business, EdificeDecor.

Currently, Carolina's EdificeDecor and CarolHandies are into both retail and wholesale for all their products ranging from wall frames, furniture, and other interior decor products to footwear, bags, belts, bracelets, anklets, outfits, and other fashion products.

Looking at her businesses, it can be projected that the young lady's ventures are fetching her more than any normal job could possibly have offered her at this stage in her life.

