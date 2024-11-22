Former Black Stars and Stade Rennais forward Asamoah Gyan has turned 39 years old today, November 22, 2024

The legendary striker has been celebrated by Ghanaians following his illustrious career with the Black Stars

Gyan, who is Ghana's all-time top scorer, retired from football in 2023 after two years without a club

Ghanaians have taken to social media to celebrate legendary striker Asamoah Gyan as he turned 39 on November 22, 2024.

The former Black Stars captain, who spent almost two decades with the senior national team, received well wishes from his fans and followers of Ghanaian football.

Gyan retired from football in 2023 after an illustrious career that saw him play in Europe and Asia.

Ghanaians celebrate legendary striker Asamoah Gyan on his 39th birthday. Photo: Twitter/ @ASAMOAH_GYAN3

Source: Twitter

The country's all-time top scorer is currently involved in philanthropic work and has launched a multi-sport event to unearth talents next year. The event, known as the All Regional Games, will serve as a mini Olympics for talented Ghanaian athletes.

How Ghanaians celebrated Gyan

@GhanaBlackstars posted:

Happy Birthday to our all-time top scorer, Asamoah Gyan! Thank you for all the memories, Baby Jet. Enjoy your special day LEGEND

@_owurakuampofo wrote:

Asamoah Gyan turns 39 today. Happy birthday Baby Jet

@nyannthierry added:

Asamoah Gyan was different. He was the man, he is the man. Happy Birthday Legend

@AfricaFirsts tweeted:

Asamoah Gyan, also known as Baby Jet, is the all-time leading goal scorer for the Black Stars of Ghana. The legend is renowned for his remarkable talent, leaving an indelible mark on Ghanaian football history.

@NanaKwameTT wrote:

Happy birthday to Ghana’s greatest-ever striker Baby Jet Asamoah Gyan. Thank you for the unforgettable memories

@mgtvsports posted:

Asamoah Gyan wore the Black Stars shirt with pride, showcased on many occasions his desire and passion for his motherland. Today we celebrate our legend, Asamoah Gyan — Happy Birthday

