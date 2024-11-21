A Ghanaian man, known as Danny, has flaunted an eight-bedroom luxury home he built in Ghana

Danny said in an interview monitored by YEN.com.gh that he built the house on a half plot of land

The house, which is fully completed, is located at Tse Addo, a suburb of the Greater Accra Region

A Ghanaian man has transformed a former refuse dump site into a luxury residential area.

Identified as Danny, the young man, discovered the refuse dump site, which is approximately 48 by 60 feet of land at Tse Adod, a suburb of Accra, and took the bold initiative to turn it into luxury apartments for lease and sale

Speaking to Jasmine Ama, a real estate content creator on YouTube, in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Danny said the luxury home, which is an eight-bedroom apartment was called "The Decade".

Giving a tour of the facility, Danny said the apartment has three main components namely the facade, the interior and the rooftop, which has a swimming pool.

Both the exterior and interior of The Decade luxury apartment are fully furnished and fitted with exquisite decor, lighting electrical appliances and gadgets benefiting a modern home

"This apartment is called the Decade and it; 's a really luxury apartment. We took about 11 months to turn this place from a refuse dump into a luxury eight-bedroom apartment," he further explained.

Netizens congratulate Danny

Some netizens who chanced on Danny's interview with Jasmine Ama on YouTube congratulated him.

@mandyishername wrote:

"This guys energy is always a vibe. He’s positive, driven and a visionary. I love how he manages to see life in places most people don’t. Just finished watching the video of the home he built in a small space. Loving your videos Jasmine. I’m watching from South Africa."

@glennantwi5539 also wrote:

"Finally, this video is up for the world to see how it’s possible to manage space and build something monolithic. Thumbs up CEO of Royal kingdom Estate. Am super excited for the privilege to work on this project."

@maamesarpong5280 commented:

."This guy is different. He's too good. He'll design my house."

