Robbers on Friday afternoon attacked a forex bureau in Abeka Lapaz near the Las Palmas area

Police stormed the area while the robbers were believed to still be in the forex bureau

Eyewitnesses posted videos of police readying to storm the forex bureau, which have gone viral

Armed robbers attacked a forex bureau in Abeka Lapaz near the Las Palmas area on the afternoon of November 22.

The two robbers reportedly entered the bureau and demanded that the staff hand over all available cash.

A forex bureau At Abeka Lapaz is the latest victim of a daylight robbery

Source: Getty Images

The bureau's entrance was blocked as the robbery unfolded, trapping the robbers and employees inside.

Some reports indicated that when police arrived, they found the bureau secured, with both the robbers and workers believed to be still inside.

Onlookers captured police attempts to storm the bureau on camera. Videos of the incident have since gone viral.

A police statement suggests that the robbers left the scene without any cash. Police have said they are on the hunt for the suspects.

Recent Adabraka robbery

This incident comes after the November 2 robbery of a jewellery shop in Adabraka.

An armed gang reportedly made away with several bags of cash amounting to $500,000.

Some videos showed the robbers loading the sacks of money into their getaway vehicle before speeding off amid gunshots.

Further reports indicated that a stray bullet hit one person during the incident after the suspects opened fire, causing chaos at the Adabraka market.

In a statement afterwards, the police said they were on a manhunt for the gang and assured the public that the robbers would be apprehended.

Armed robbers attack Fomena cocoa depot

YEN.com.gh reported that robbers stormed the Agro Ecom Company Limited Cocoa Depot, making away with over GH¢1 million.

Four masked men armed with rifles attacked the facility, also taking mobile phones and other valuables.

Police from New Edubiasi and Adansi Fomena have launched an extensive manhunt for the robbers.

Source: YEN.com.gh