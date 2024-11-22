Robbers Attack Forex Bureau At Abeka Lapaz, Bystanders Claim Robbers Disappeared Into Thin Air
- Robbers on Friday afternoon attacked a forex bureau in Abeka Lapaz near the Las Palmas area
- Police stormed the area while the robbers were believed to still be in the forex bureau
- Eyewitnesses posted videos of police readying to storm the forex bureau, which have gone viral
PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.
Armed robbers attacked a forex bureau in Abeka Lapaz near the Las Palmas area on the afternoon of November 22.
The two robbers reportedly entered the bureau and demanded that the staff hand over all available cash.
The bureau's entrance was blocked as the robbery unfolded, trapping the robbers and employees inside.
Some reports indicated that when police arrived, they found the bureau secured, with both the robbers and workers believed to be still inside.
Onlookers captured police attempts to storm the bureau on camera. Videos of the incident have since gone viral.
A police statement suggests that the robbers left the scene without any cash. Police have said they are on the hunt for the suspects.
Recent Adabraka robbery
This incident comes after the November 2 robbery of a jewellery shop in Adabraka.
An armed gang reportedly made away with several bags of cash amounting to $500,000.
Some videos showed the robbers loading the sacks of money into their getaway vehicle before speeding off amid gunshots.
Further reports indicated that a stray bullet hit one person during the incident after the suspects opened fire, causing chaos at the Adabraka market.
In a statement afterwards, the police said they were on a manhunt for the gang and assured the public that the robbers would be apprehended.
Armed robbers attack Fomena cocoa depot
YEN.com.gh reported that robbers stormed the Agro Ecom Company Limited Cocoa Depot, making away with over GH¢1 million.
Four masked men armed with rifles attacked the facility, also taking mobile phones and other valuables.
Police from New Edubiasi and Adansi Fomena have launched an extensive manhunt for the robbers.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Current Affairs Editor) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.