The Ghana Revenue Authority has promised to look into reports that the E-Levy was charged for transactions below the legal threshold of GH¢100

The Authority has said the money will be refunded to affected customers after an investigation into the reports

The GRA blamed the illegal deductions on technical hitches that came with the first day of implementing the controversial new tax

The nation’s foremost tax collector, the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), has blamed reports of wrongful deductions during the first day of the E-Levy implementation on technical hitches.

GRA’s Project Management Unit Head, Isaac Kobina Amoako, has promised that the issue will be thoroughly investigated and the illegal deductions refunded.

“The first fold is that GH¢100 and below, whether on-net or off-net, does not attract E-Levy irrespective, but at the moment, it’s a technical hitch. So it will be ratified automatically once the transaction is detected,” he told Joy FM.

There were reports that during the first day of implementing the controversial 1.5% electronic transactions tax, some transactions below the GH¢100 threshold were charged.

Confirming the reports, Mr Amoako said the problem has to do with the configuration of some charging entities.

Since Sunday, May 1, 2022, social media users in Ghana have been bashing the government for going ahead with the controversial tax.

