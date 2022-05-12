A youth organiser of the Convention People's Party (CPP) has urged the repeal of the Electronic Transfer Levy Act, 2022 (Act 1075)

In an interview, Eric Jerry Aidoo said the implementation of E-Levy is unconstitutional and a scam on the people of Ghana

He reiterated that the constitution tax-exempts organisations that are and function as a religious, charitable, or educational institutions

The Greater Accra Youth Organiser of the Convention People's Party (CPP), Eric Jerry Aidoo, has vehemently opposed the Electronic Transfer Levy Act, 2022 (Act 1075).

The youth leader, known popularly as Chairman Jerry, described E-Levy as a scam on the people of Ghana and a breach of the 1992 Constitution.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, he cited section 94 of Act 592 of the constitution, which tax-exempt organisations that are and function as a religious, charitable, or educational institution of a public character.

Churches exempted from paying taxes

This means that churches are tax-exempt on incomes accruing to or derived in Ghana, except for income from other businesses.

"The 1992 Constitution, Act 189 section is against the taxation of churches, but the government is taxing them through E-Levy," he told YEN.com.gh.

"It's a scam and unconstitutional," he added.

The CPP youth leader explained that some churches take tithes, offerings, and donations via MoMo, and charging transactions exceeding an accumulative amount of GH¢100 is unconstitutional.

YEN.com.gh previously reported that the implementation of the Electronic Transfer Levy Act, 2022 (Act 1075), Ghana's newly introduced 1.50 percent revenue generation mechanism, started Sunday, May 1.

The charges will affect all transactions done via Mobile Money (MoMo) payments, bank transfers, merchants' payments, and inward remittances at the time of the transfers.

Despite fierce opposition from a section of the public and the Minority in Parliament, the controversial E-Levy bill was approved and subsequently received presidential assent by President Nana Akufo-Addo on March 31.

Meanwhile, former president John Dramani Mahama has assured that the next elected government of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 2025 will repeal the E-Levy Act.

In his address to Ghanaians under the theme Ghana At A Crossroads Monday, May 2, 2022, he reiterated that the NDC is not against taxes in principle but described the Electronic Transfer Levy Act, 2022 (Act 1075) as ''distortionary and burdensome''.

NDC not opposed to taxes

''We in the NDC do not oppose taxation as a principle. We'll not be pretentious and couch fanciful slogans to condemn the principle of taxation like the NPP did in the past.''

Source: YEN.com.gh