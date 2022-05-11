An earlier promise by the Transport Ministry to put battery-powered electric commercial buses (trotros) on Ghana’s roads has been repeated by one of the Deputy Transport Ministers.

Hassan Tampuli said Wednesday, May 11, 2022, that there are progressive plans by the Nana Akufo-Addo government to introduce loads of electric buses into the country for public transportation.

There is a worldwide campaign towards net-zero emissions. Source: Getty Images.

He explained that the move was part of efforts to strengthen Ghana’s public transport sector under the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). The move towards electric buses is also part of efforts by Ghana to decarbonize its roads and achieve net-zero emissions.

“We are currently developing an e-mobility policy to guide the deployment and scaling up of electric vehicles in the country”, Class News quoted Mr Tampuli.

The Deputy Minister gave the assurace at the Africa forum organised by the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport in Accra.

In March this year, the Transport Ministry disclosed that Ghana was working to introduce Electric vehicles and gas-powered buses for public transport.

The Ministry said the move is part of Ghana's energy transition plan and critical interventions that are expected to set the tone for the gradual decarbonisation of road transport.

GPRTU Increases Transport Fares By 20% Earlier Than May 13 Announced Date

Meanwhile, in a separate story, YEN.com.gh reported that commercial drivers under the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) have increased transport fares by 20% a week before a May 13 proposed date.

The new fares took effect from May 7, 2022, according to reports monitored by YEN.com.gh. The new higher fares have gotten hundreds of Ghanaians complaining on social media. Many Ghanaians on Twitter have said the sudden increases in fares, coupled with increases in food prices on the market, raise the uncertainty in the economy.

GPRTU, the most influential driver union in Ghana, previously announced a 30% increase in transport fares on May 13 because of significant increases in fuel and spare parts costs.

Source: YEN.com.gh