Ghana has reclaimed the number spot in gold production in Africa after beating South Africa as gold production figures are released for 2022

Per the latest figures, Ghana's gold production shot up impressively to 3.7 million ounces in 2022, compared to 2.8 million ounces in 2021

Essentially, an increase in gold production by both large and small-scale miners in Ghana triggered an upsurge in production figures

Ghana has beaten South Africa to become Africa's biggest producer of gold after recording a 32% increase in gold production in 2022.

President of Ghana Chamber of Mines Joshua Mortoti disclosed on Friday, June 9, 2023, that data show gold output in Ghana rose to 3.7 million ounces in 2022 from 2.8 million ounces in 2021.

Workers mine gold in a pit (L) and gold bars on display. Source: Getty Images.

Growth in gold production among both large and small-scale miners in Ghana led to a surge in production figures.

"The large-scale gold sub-sector recorded its highest output in the country’s history in 2022,” Mortoti disclosed at the annual general meeting of the chamber of mines.

Increased expansion of production at large-scale mines pushed up figures

Mortoti also disclosed that the existing large-scale mines expanded production in the year under review to also push up production.

The expansions increased large-scale sector contribution to national gold production by 13%, that is production increased to 3.1 million ounces in 2022, compared to 2.7 million ounces in 2021.

Some 77,620 ounces of gold have been sold under the Domestic Gold Purchase Programme.

The programme is a Bank of Ghana initiative aimed at boosting gold reserves.

