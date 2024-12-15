Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian skit maker Kelvin Sampane Addo, popularly known as Akonoba, has opened up about his upbringing and the challenges he faced before he became a star.

The TikTok star delved into his family issues on the Delay show with Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly called Delay.

Delay interviews Akonoba in a viral video. Photo credit: @delayghana.

Akonoba disclosed that he has always felt a bit feminine since he was a child. He stated emphatically that he is not gay and has had girlfriends in the past.

"I feel a little bit feminine. Whoever knows me well knows that I have been like this since childhood.

While growing up, I felt a little bit girlish. But I cannot kill myself over this. I am not entirely feminine, but I do have a slight feminine side.

That is how I was born, and I cannot do anything about it. I am not gay; I am very straight. No male has ever approached me."

Watch the video below:

Akonoba trends after his viral interview

Some social media users have commented on Akonoba's trending video on Instagram

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

brightnanaamoako stated:

"Aeiiii This is going to be an explosion🔥🔥 of excitement."

essieizspicy stated:

"I love him so much! This is gonna be a good interview cos he’ll match whatever you bring 🔥."

elaide_beauty stated:

"You got vibes ❤️."

iamangebell_ stated:

"I love this already 😂😂😂😂. It’s gonna be interesting."

maame_serwah201 stated:

"Elective twi intro Kaish 🔥🔥🔥."

itzberryboi stated:

"This is giving “you meet your meter” 😂😂😂."

mys_daisy_ stated:

"Nnɛ deɛ ɛbɛyere oo 😂."

emeliajosiah_gh stated:

"Delay has met her match."

miz_hearty stated:

"Delay w’ahyia 😂😂😂😂."

ndclast stated:

"It's going to interested😂😂😂😂😮."

Delay looks classy in a white dress

Ghanaian media personality Delay looked exquisite in a white sleeveless dress and she posed for this iconic photoshoot.

She wore a simple side-parted bob hairstyle and heavy makeup with perfectly defined eyebrows to complete her look.

Check out the photos below:

Akonoba rocks red dress and heavy makeup

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about famous male skit maker Akonoba who went viral after dressing like a woman for a video shoot.

The talented content creator left his fans on Valentine's Day with his gorgeous video that became the talk of the town.

Some social media users expressed mixed reactions after watching Akonoba's video on Instagram.

