Kumasi Asante Kotoko have beaten their main rivals Hearts of Oak in the first Super Clash of the season

Striker Albert Amoah scored the winner late in the match as the host collected all three points in front of their fans

The win lifts the former Ghana and African champions above the Phobians on the Premier League table

Albert Amoah scored deep in extra time as Assante Kotoko beat their sworn enemies, Hearts of Oak, at the Kumasi Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The Porcupine Warriors striker capitalised on a miscommunication between defender Kelvin Osei Assibey and Benjamin Asare to roll the ball into the net.

The game looked to be headed for a draw before the striker pounced on the last chance of the game.

The Reds were wasteful in the first half and should have gone into the break a couple of goals up after Amoah and Baba Yahaya had the best opportunities of the half.

Amoah was sent through from the middle by Peter Amidu, with the striker left with only the goalkeeper to beat, but defender Osei Assibey brilliantly picked the ball off the feet of the forward.

Moments later, a poor clearance from Yahaya Dramanni placed the ball at the feet of Baba in the box, but the midfielder fired wide.

Hearts of Oak had their chances through Hamza Issah and Martn Kakakari, but both missed by inches.

Just before half-time, Amoah had the ball in the net, but it was ruled out for offside.

After the break, the hosts improved their game, with coach Prosper Ogum making some changes, bringing on Emmanuel Antwi and Fernando Wisdom.

Kotoko came close in the dying moments of the game through Antwi before a long pass from Fernando led to Amoah taking advantage of a mistake from Hearts to punish the Phobians.

