Spendilove's mother has come out to air her grievances against Kyekyeku shortly after Tracey Boakye blasted him publicly for refusing to be on her project

The Ghanaian actress's mother, in an interview, said that Kyekyeku had done the same to her daughter and expressed pain over the situation

She said that given the cordial relationship the actor had with her daughter, she expected him to help her with her skits

Ghanaian actress Spendilove Aboagye’s mother has expressed her disappointment in actor Kyekyeku following Tracey Boakye’s recent public criticism of him. In an interview, she shared her frustration over Kyekyeku’s refusal to work on her daughter’s skit projects.

She explained that given the close relationship Kyekyeku had with Spendilove, she expected him to support her daughter’s work. Instead, she said he has distanced himself from collaborating with Spendilove, which has caused her significant pain.

This comes after Tracey Boakye accused Kyekyeku of refusing to work with her on her movie projects despite the support she had given him early in his career. Tracey claimed that when Kyekyeku was still an upcoming actor, she gave him $2,000 to help with his career.

Now that Kyekyeku has gained fame, she said he avoids collaborating with her. The incident reportedly took place several years ago when Kyekyeku visited Tracey at her home, where she gave him the money.

Kyekeyeku faces scrutiny

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

nanaoteng4 said:

"Kyekyeku himself koraa no dey see top why this worry."

energy_de_barber wrote:

"Masa Free Education students mpo betrayed NPP na Onipa danseni.😂"

Obeng Collins reacted:

"What I am hearing about Kyekyeku while Spendilove Acheampong is popular then Kyekyeku in the past."

Tracey Boakye advises Ghanaians

After her spat with Kyekyeu, Tracey Boakye advised Ghanaians to be careful who they show kindness to as humans can be ungrateful.

In a report by YEN.com.gh, the actress told folks not to repay good with evil as she continued to reel from her experience with Kyekyeku.

Her drama with the actor became public when she addressed their issues on TikTok live.

