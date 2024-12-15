President-elect John Dramani Mahama and his wife, Lordina Mahama, shared food packages at the Thanksgiving service on Sunday, December 15, 2024, at the Assemblies of God Ringway Gospel Church

This followed a successful run in the presidential race and after the Electoral Commission Chairperson, Jean Menasa, declared Mr Mahama, the president-elect on Monday, December 9, 2024

Many people spoke about Mr Mahama's humility as he presented the packages to the church members himself with the help of his wife, Mrs Mahama

President-elect John Dramani Mahama and Lordina Mahama share packages at the Thanksgiving service.

Source: Instagram

Mahama and Lordina share food

The Thanksgiving Service was held on Sunday, December 15, 2024, at the Assemblies of God Ringway Gospel Church.

After the impactful church service, church members and everyone who attended the ceremony left with a package.

The packages, branded with the NDC umbrella and logo and Mahama's picture, were distributed by the president-elect Mahama and the incoming first lady Lordina.

The distributed well-packaged meals to all congregants was a gesture of appreciation for joining them in the special service.

Reactions to the Thanksgiving video

Many people were disappointed that the Thanksgiving service was not announced for every Ghanaian to attend. In the comments, they asked whether the same gesture would take place on January 7th when President-elect Mr Mahama is sworn in as president.

Others also joked about congregants who refused to attend church service for one reason or another and how they missed such an opportunity.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians on the president-elect's kind gesture:

celebrities_arena said:

"Oh I didn’t know anka I’ll come to church."

myredeemerlivethnunoo said:

"We all voted for him. They should have at least announced this ahead so that we all join the Thanksgiving service. But please will he share food on 7th January?"

foodstoriesgh said:

"Imagine you being a congregant but you refused to be in church cuz you didn’t wake up early 😂😂."

kris_louisa_scany said:

"Man has always been a cheerful giver👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼❤️."

Source: YEN.com.gh