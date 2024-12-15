Rodrygo unveiled a fresh celebration after scoring against Rayo Vallecano in the Spanish Primera Division on Saturday night

Rodrygo put Real Madrid 3-2 up against Rayo Vallecano in the 56th minute, ending a goal drought that had stretched back to September

The Brazilian celebrated his long-awaited return to the scoresheet with a fun tribute to a famous wrestler and actor John Cena

Rodrygo de Goes stole the spotlight with a unique celebration after scoring in Real Madrid's dramatic 3-3 draw against Rayo Vallecano.

The 23-year-old ended his two-month goal drought with a sensational strike in the 56th minute, putting Real Madrid 3-2 ahead in an electrifying encounter.

Carlo Ancelotti's side had initially trailed 2-0 after 36 minutes but mounted an impressive comeback through goals from Federico Valverde, Jude Bellingham, and Rodrygo.

The Brazilian forward's long-range screamer marked his return to form and showcased his ability to deliver in crucial moments.

To celebrate his long-awaited goal, Rodrygo paid tribute to wrestling legend and actor John Cena, performing Cena’s iconic “you can’t see me” gesture.

The playful celebration symbolised his confidence and sent a message to his opponents, making it clear he was ready to dominate once again.

The thrilling draw saw Real Madrid miss the chance to reclaim the top spot in La Liga, but Rodrygo’s memorable celebration and return to scoring form offered fans a glimmer of excitement.

With his slump behind him, the Brazilian looks poised to make an impact as the season progresses.

Arda Guler makes Real Madrid history

In the same game, YEN.com.gh reported that Arda Güler has become the youngest player to provide two assists in a single LaLiga match for Real Madrid in the 21st century

The Turkish youngster is eager to make amends in the Spanish Capital following his move from Fenerbahce last summer.

Fans react to Vinicius penalty incident

YEN.com.gh also reported that with the score tied 3-3, Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior was fouled inside the box and demanded a penalty.

However, the referee deemed there was no foul play and allowed the game to continue, a decision that did not sit well with fans on social media.

