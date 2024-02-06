Research organisation Kenkey Index has said kenkey is now selling for as high as GH¢5 per ball in Accra

The Kenkey Index has also said the cheapest kenkey in Accra is in areas like Teshie, La and Osu

Kenkey is a popular indigenous meal from the Ga ethnic group made from fermented white corn

Research organisation Kenkey Index has outlined the areas in Accra with the most expensive kenkey in the Greater Accra Region.

It noted Spintex, Dzorwulu, Dome, Ofankor, Achimota, Lapaz and North Kaneshie as some of the most expensive places where the indigenous Ga meal of kenkey made from fermented white corn is sold.

However, the places with the cheapest kenkey were noted as Teshie, La and Osu.

Weija, and Cantonments are also places where one could get not too expensive kenkey.

According to the Kenkey Index, by November 2023, over 30 percent of kenkey spots sell at GH¢5.

It noted that Teshie was the only place kenkey is sold at GH¢2 per ball.

There are areas outside Accra where kenkey has been noted to sell as low as GH¢1.5 for a ball despite the persistent inflation.

The creator of the Kenkey Index, Kobina Aido, said places along the Nsawam road are selling costly kenkey.

“We want to delve deeper and see what is happening there, is it because there are immigrants there or not,” he said on Citi TV.

Below is a breakdown of areas and price points.

Expensive places: Circle, Makola, Ofankor, Dome, Achimota, Dzorwulu, Tesano, and North Kaneshie.

Not-so-expensive places to get kenkey: Haatso, Madina, Sakumono, Nungua, Cantonments, Labone, Odorkor, Awoshie, Weija.

Cheaper places to buy kenkey: Laterbiokorshie, Osu, Mamprobi, Ablekuma, Kaneshie, Ablekuma, La and Teshie.

Source: YEN.com.gh