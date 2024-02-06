Actor and comedian Kyekyeku has opened up on the meaning behind his upcoming movie, 1957

According to the comic actor, although the plot may remind Ghanaians of Independence Day, the story is about two major tribes in Ghana: Asantes and the Northerners

The movie will be premiered on March 6, 2024 in Kumasi

Actor and comedian Kyekyeku has revealed the meaning behind his yet-to-be-premiered movie, 1957.

In an interview with fellow actor Kwaku Manu, Kyekyeku said the movie chronicles the history of two major tribes in Ghana: the people of Ashanti and Nothern Region.

In the video, Kyekyeku admitted that although this was not his first produced movie, it was his first to be premiered. He said the movie will tell the story of the two groups living at loggerheads.

He explained that there are certain aspects of their cultures he plans to highlight in the movie.

Kwaku Manu asked him if they had done enough research into the topic before writing the movie script. Kyekeyku responded affirmatively.

Kwaku Manu also asked how his family treats him now that he's been privileged to travel overseas. Kyekyeku responded that he had not felt any pressure from his family.

The 1957 movie, which will be premiered on March 6, 2024, clashed with Lil Win's movie premiere, so Lil Win postponed his premiere so he wouldn't steal Kyekyeku's shine.

Ghanaians react to the video

YEN.com.gh has collated some comments. See some below.

andresmoh836 said:

I see Kyekeyeku as a star in the future because of his humility

j.gamingtv said:

Kyekyeku is good at English than I thought

afroking5446 said:

Kyekyeku you're too good, please

darkwarhrichard said:

Aggressive intervew no size

