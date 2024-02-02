Bantama MP Francis Asenso-Boakye has argued that Nana Akufo-Addo has been a better President than John Kufuor

Asenso-Boakye said his work with Akufo-Addo was another reason he was chosen over Kufuor

The MP said Akufo-Addo had distinguished himself with his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic

The Bantama MP, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has lauded President Akufo-Addo as the best president produced by the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Asenso-Boakye said he would pick Akufo-Addo over John Kufuor, president from 2001 to 2009.

Asenso-Boakye said Ghanaians would miss Akufo-Addo. Source: Getty Images

The MP praised Akufo-Addo’s leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic and said Ghanaians would miss him when he is gone despite massive disapproval for the President, who has overseen a generational economic crisis.

He was speaking on Starr FM when he compared Kufour and Akufo-Addo.

“I’ll choose Akufo-Addo because he has worked directly and I know him and I’ve benefitted from his leadership, his wise counsel, and everything, even though President Kufour is also more like a father to me.”

Asenso-Boakye is coming off a primary victory in the NPP parliamentary race in Bantama.

The MP, also the Minister of Works and Housing, beat Raphael Agyapong, the younger brother of Kennedy Agyapong.

Ahead of the elections on Saturday, January 27, 2024, there had been tension in the constituency, leading to a clash between the candidates at the voting centre.

Before the polls, Kennedy Agyapong threatened Asenso-Boakye and accused him of corruption.

Agyapong urged delegates to vote him out in the primaries, or he would expose corruption on his part.

Alleged corruption in NPP primaries

YEN.com.gh reported that the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme Kofi Ofosu Nkansah was invited over claims he used state funds for his political ambitions.

The government appointee is seeking to be the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary aspirant in Asante Akim Central.

The Special Prosecutor arrested him on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, amid speculation of vote-buying.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor previously declared multiple persons wanted for corruption and corruption-related offences after the first round of NPP primaries in December 2023.

The persons declared wanted are said to have engaged in vote-buying during a public election.

