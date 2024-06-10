Thieves ram-raid Chanel store in Paris
Several thieves used a car early Monday morning to ram-raid a Chanel store near the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris before setting it on fire and fleeing in another vehicle, a police source said.
The smash-and-grab took place at around 5:15 am on Avenue Montaigne, according to the police source, who added that the extent of the damage had yet to be determined.
"The individuals used a first vehicle to enter the establishment, smashing the window, before fleeing in a second vehicle, taking some of the shop's merchandise with them," the source added.
The criminals set fire to the ram car before fleeing, but firefighters brought the blaze under control, the police source said.
According to a source close to the case, four people are suspected of having taken part in the attack.
The value of damage and losses was being assessed, the public prosecutor said.
In May, robbers armed with a long weapon snatched jewels from the Harry Winston shop near the Champs-Elysees before making their escape on motorbikes.
The suspects are still at large, and the loss is estimated at between six million and 10 million euros ($6.5 million and $10.8 million), according to a source close to the investigation.
In the northern French city of Lille, thieves repeatedly ram-raided luxury stores to steal handbags and other valuables last year.
Source: AFP
