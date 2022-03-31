Investors are responding well to Ghana's bonds after the passage of the E-Levy

According to Bloomberg, the austerity measures announced by the finance minister to mitigate the economic hardships also impressed investors

An analyst said these positive investor responses will also affect Ghana's risk premiums

The passage of the E-Levy on Tuesday and recent austerity measures announced by the finance minister have boosted investor confidence in Ghana's bonds on the international market.

Bloomberg reports that the E-Levy passage and Ken Ofori-Atta's measures to mitigate the economic hardships reassured investors that Ghana is bent on reviving the fiscal economy.

Investors believe the recent bond rally may reflect some of the government's measures recently put in place.

According to the report, Ghana's dollar bonds sold off from 85-90 cents on the dollar to around 60 cents.

Kevin Daly, an investment director at Aberdeen Standard, told Bloomberg that "the recent Ghana bond rally may reflect some of the measures the government put in place recently, but Ghana risk premiums are also benefiting from the broader risk rally on the back of better headlines on the Russia-Ukraine conflict".

Earlier this week, Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, outlined a raft of measures to reduce government spending as part of a general plan to mitigate the economic challenges.

At a press briefing on Thursday, March 24, 2022, he outlined strategies approved at a recent cabinet retreat to save the economy.

The finance minister said the government has resolved to cut spending by 10% aside from an earlier 20% cut.

The Minister also said his outfit was currently meeting with MDAs to review their spending plans to achieve the discretionary expenditure cuts for the rest of the three quarters.

According to the Minister, these measures will achieve the 7.4% deficit target set in the 2022 budget.

